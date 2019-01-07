Meetings to highlight plans for a new I-69 bridge

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Community members will have a chance to voice their opinions after two plans emerge as front runners for the I-69 bridge project.
Officials from the I-69 Ohio River Crossing team will host two public hearings on January 7 and 8th to gather community input on plans for a new I-69 bridge.
The first of those meetings will take place at Henderson Community and Technical College from 5-8 on Monday the 7th. The second will be held at the Old National Events Plaza on Tuesday the 8th at the same time.
These meetings come after a Draft Environmental Impact Statement identified both “Central Alternatives” as the leading plans. Each of those “alternatives” involve building a new four lane bridge up river from the existing twin bridges, and keeping one of the twin bridges open for use.
The new bridge will sit in between the John James Audubon State Park and the Green River State Forest.
The only difference between the two plans is how tolling would be assigned.
- Alternative 1A: require both bridges to be tolled
- Alternative 1B: only toll the new I-69 bridge.
Officials say that there will be maps, videos, updated drone footage, and virtual reality simulations available before and after each meeting to give the public a better idea of what the project will look like.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.