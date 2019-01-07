Log smashes through windshield of car in Mississippi

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A car’s windshield was destroyed after a truck carrying logs rolled backwards into the car.
According to Corporal Brandon Fortenberry with MHP, the car was driving north on Highway 27 in Lawrence County.
A log truck was stopped in front of the car and the truck began to roll backwards. The car couldn’t back up due to traffic behind them.
The truck drove away after the log smashed into the car’s windshield.
Nobody was injured in this wreck. MHP says the accident is still under investigation.
