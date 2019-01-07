Lady Aces Drop MVC Road Contest at Missouri St.

Beginning the game in rhythm, the Aces took a 4-1 lead less than two minutes into the contest. The Bears answered with an 8-0 run that gave Missouri State a 9-4 lead and force an Evansville timeout. Through the remainder of the opening quarter, Missouri State continued to build its lead, taking a 26-14 advantage after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Bears matched their first period production, scoring 26 points to take a 52-25 lead to the half.An evenly contested third quarter saw Evansville keep pace with the Bears, out-scoring Missouri State, 20-19, in the period. The Aces continued their push back in the fourth quarter, as Evansville earned a 21-17 advantage in the final frame as Missouri State captured the 88-66 win.The Aces are back in action on Friday as Evansville hosts Bradley for a 6:00 p.m. contest inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.