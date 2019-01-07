Jasper named one of best places to live in U.S.

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - If you are looking for your next move, you might want to consider Jasper.
According a new ranking from USA Today, Jasper is the 14th best city to live in the entire country.
The report shows Jasper is one of the most affordable places to live in Indiana, and the median income is about $5,000 higher than the state’s average.
The poverty rate is also half of Indiana’s average.
Evan Gorman is in Jasper to find out what else makes it such a great place.
The list names Valley, Alabama as the number one place to live.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.