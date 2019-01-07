Jasper named among US Best Cities to Live

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - When it comes to picking a place to live, everyone has their own preferences. But some things appeal to all of us such as a strong economy and great schools.
And a Tri-State town is apparently one of the best.
Jasper, Indiana is home to roughly 15,000 people and recently ranked 14th in the nation for ‘Best US Cities to Live.’
“It didn’t really surprise me because anybody that lives in Jasper, loves living in Jasper,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Eckerle smiled.
The list, which distributed data collected by 24/7 wall street named one city in every state using a weighted index of over two dozen measures to identify those selected. They considered all boroughs, census designated places, cities, towns and villages with at least 8,000 residents.
“No matter what religion you are, you can pretty well get your religious needs met here. There are lots of clubs and organizations to join. And there’s a lot of community involvement,” Eckerle added.
Eckerle also says Jasper is a safe place to live and credits to their police department. This recent ranking is rolling off an award last year, when Jasper took home the Indiana Chamber Community of the Year award.
"We love to promote the great school corporation, also a great Catholic school system here, too, and the hospital is wonderful, it’s not just local but a regional hospital,” Eckerle explained.
And as for next year...
“14 is good, we will take that any day. Maybe we’ll learn some things from it and we’ll itch our ways up to number one,” Eckerle laughed.
Researchers compiled the list by tracking each town’s 5-year-population change, median home value and median household income, and they concluded that Jasper is one of the most affordable places to live in Indiana.
