Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Basketball season is upon us and with that means the return 14 Sports weekly award.
Here are the nominations for the Hoops Live Player of the Week presented by Azzip Pizza:
- Paxon Bartley - Wood Memorial - 29 points
- Mason Bost - Harrison - 23 points, 4 rebounds
- Alex Hemenway - Castle - 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
- Jakson Kabrick - Jasper - 18 points, 6 rebounds
Voting, which is only available through the 14 Sports app, opens at 6 p.m. Monday and concludes Thursday. The winner will be announced on Thursday during 14 News at 6 p.m.
