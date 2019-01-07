Hagedorn’s Tavern to reopen after total remodel

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New life is on the way for an old Evansville restaurant.
Hagedorn’s Tavern has been closed for two years. Now, its owners are making some big changes.
The owners tell 14 News they plan to take over the H&R Block next door, completely tear down both buildings, and rebuild a brand new bar and grill. It will still be called Hagedorn’s, and they say you will still be able to recognize the old restaurant.
They will preserve details like the awning out front.
“It’s going to be called Hagedorn’s, so that’s where it will be recognized, and it’s still sitting on the same corner,” says Co-owner Stacy Nunning.
Nunning says they will completely change the look of the corner, but they do still want to keep the historic feel to match the rest of the street.
“We’re going to try to save that window and those awnings and take that on the inside and use that as decoration,” says Nunning.
The rendering is what the new Hagedorn’s will look like. The tavern is partnering with the Tell City Pour Haus.
“Probably some of the food ideas that he’s crated will be brought here,” says Nunning.
Craft beer brewed at the Pour Haus' could find its way onto the Hagedorn’s menu.
“Anywhere from steak to a burger some fish. Hopefully we’ll get some of those West side favorites on the menu as well, so there’s going to be a wide variety,” says Nunning.
Hagedorn’s first announced plans to expand when it closed back in February 2017. At that time, they planned to only be closed for six to nine months, but they have been held up until now by H&R Block’s lease.
Nunning says the building is in pretty bad shape. The floors are uneven and do not match.
The decision to start from scratch was a financial no-brainer. Nunning is most excited about being on Franklin Street.
“What a great opportunity. I mean people want to come down here, and we just want to give them another reason to come here,” says Nunning.
Nunning tell us they plan to start demolishing the Hagedorn’s building in March and then the H&R Block building as soon as they are moved out after tax season. As for an opening date, she says that is a bit more tricky to predict right now.
