EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Rain and clouds will depart the Tri-State late Friday night. Sunny and mild conditions on the way for Saturday with temps in the middle 50′s. Sunday will be mild with highs in the upper 50′s, but clouds will be on the increase by the evening. Rain returns on Monday as highs climb to near 60. Rain should taper off by Tuesday, and temps will drop back to normal levels by the middle of the week.