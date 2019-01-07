Construction on sharon road has an end in sight

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Work on Sharon Road right across from the American Legion in Newburgh is wrapping up.
Their new target date is this Friday, January 11.
14 News spoke with Christy Powell the town hall manager who tells us this project has had a lot of road bumps, pushing dates back from the beginning, but now the end seems near.
The construction will bring a re-located Tin Fish restaurant into a building that burned down almost five years ago.
Powell says they have been getting complaints due to the road being blocked, causing people to use detours or pass through the American legion parking lot.
Not everyone sees the construction as an inconvenience.
For Gloria and her friends, the construction is a good thing and doesn't get in the way of their weekly card game at the legion one bit.
“We generally think that the construction is a good thing because the restaurant and whatever goes in there is going to be fabulous. Because it was pretty sad when it all burned down, and its good to see it all up and i think the restaurant will be bigger and better than it was before,” said Gloria Hermann.
Powell says everything right now is in place for a Friday re-opening, as long as the weather cooperates.
