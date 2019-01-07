Business owners could be forced to attract customers in new way

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Some Jasper business owners may have to reconsider how they are attracting customers attention.
The parameters plan to be made clear in the city’s unified development ordinance.
Two types of advertising could be affected by these revisions. One of those are electronic variable message boards, and the other are vehicles that are used as signs parked near the road.
Conversations continue between the Plan Commission and select Jasper business owners as boundaries are defined related to the unified development ordinance.
The city redid the sign ordinance in 2013... formally adopted in 2017... and now, those leaders feel the need to tighten up the vague language to make it enforceable. Some argue rapidly changing signs are too distracting for drivers.
“One of our big things now, we we allow full video or full animation on the reader boards as you drive down the road,” explained Paul Lorey, President of Planning Commission. "Or is it okay to have a boarder that’s animated with a static sign. I think pretty much right now everybody is agreement that we will have a digital billboard that will come up, the sign will sit for five seconds before it can change to another sign. "
The ordinance will not only apply to digital. The ordinance also applies to businesses using vehicles, for example a box truck, sitting near the road that is not parked at an active work site.
The next planning commission meeting is set for February 6.
