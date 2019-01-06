20-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Houston girl

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Investigators are continuing to search for other suspects in the death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, even as they have taken a 20-year-old suspect into custody.
Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced early Sunday morning that they have filed a capital murder charge against 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. in Jazmine’s death. They report Black admitted to taking part in the shooting after he was taken into custody.
Investigators say the shooting may have been a result of mistaken identity, and they do not believe Jazmine’s family was the intended target.
“I am grateful to our dedicated investigators, the partner law enforcement agencies that provided vital assistance and tipsters from across the nation who pulled together to support our work to get justice for Jazmine,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in the news release. “Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress.”
Several hours prior to the arrest announcement, authorities said on Twitter that the investigation had “taken a new direction.” Interviews with persons of interest were in process.
A manhunt began after the Dec. 30 murder of 7-year-old Jazmine, who was fatally shot when a suspect opened fire on her family’s car. Her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, and her three sisters were also inside the car at the time.
Gonzalez said Wednesday the attack “could potentially be race related.” Jazmine was black, and the suspect was initially reported to be a white man in his 40s.
Activists, celebrities and local community leaders called for justice in the killing, and a $100,000 reward was put on offer for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Jazmine’s mother, who was wounded in the attack, begged the public for help from her hospital bed.
"It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason,” she said. “He didn’t even know her. He didn’t know who she was.”
Police believed the key to catching the suspect might be the truck he was said to be driving, described as a four-door red or maroon pickup truck. They asked the public for helping identifying it and received hundreds of tips, KTRK reports.
Black was identified as a suspect on the basis of a tip, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are looking into evidence that could potentially lead to other suspects being charged in the case.
