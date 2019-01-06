Woman, 32, arrested after posing as high school student

GREENE COUNTY, NY (YNN Albany/CNN) - Authorities in New York state say a 32-year-old woman pretended to be a homeless teen and tried to enroll in a local high school.
Officials say the woman attended classes for one day before she was arrested. Now angry residents are demanding answers.
“They shouldn’t have just been let in the door,” said Cairo town councilor Jason Watts. “Who knows who that person could’ve been?”
Watts said he is irate Michaelann Goodrich was able to ride a school bus and go to classes without being questioned.
"I just, I'm floored by it. I get goosebumps thinking about it. It went right from, I mean, the bus driver, they don't know. They get told to pick up somebody, so they were told to pick this person up and then the teachers had to go to class, so they told the teacher. I can't believe no one would have picked up on this," Watts said.
Even so, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Senior Investigator Joel Rowell said the school did everything it was supposed to, following the Federal McKinney-Vento Act, which ensures that homeless youth have equal access to public education as other children.
"They were very forthcoming and very quick with the information to tell us what's going on and to assist in our investigation every way possible that they can," Rowell said.
Goodrich has an address in Cairo, but is originally from California and has also lived in Washington state.
Rowell said investigators need help figuring out why she did this and if she's done it before.
"We're reaching out to the parents. Let us know if your child had any interaction with her and any other school districts around. We're trying to determine whether or not she tried to register with another school or not," Rowell explained.
Watts said he is even more disappointed after the school passed a nearly $30 million capital project back in December
"I'm pretty mad. We pay for this security here in our school, school taxes go up every year. They do all this safety stuff, Watts said. “I just think it's absolutely crazy. I don't know what more to say, besides I'm amazed.
“I’ve got to show my ID when I go in the school and everybody knows me. I'm wearing a Watts shirt, I'm not trying to kid around, I know the lady at the desk, but she still takes my ID," he concluded.
The suspect is charged with two felonies, including giving false information and falsifying business records.
Copyright 2019 YNN Albany via CNN. All rights reserved.