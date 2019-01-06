USI Women’s Basketball Comes Back Late to Beat UMSL

ST. LOUIS, MO (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball overcame a late five-point deficit to earn a 62-60 Great Lakes Valley Conference road win over host University of Missouri-St. Louis Saturday afternoon.The Screaming Eagles (10-3, 3-0 GLVC) trailed 60-55 with 2:28 to play after Missouri-St. Louis senior guard Arielle Jackson drained a three-pointer.USI, however, quickly answered as senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) sank a three-pointer on the other end to cut the Tritons' lead to two with just over two minutes to play.A Davidson steal with 92 seconds to play led to a pair of free throw attempts by sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana), who was 3-of-4 from downtown. DeHart, who finished with 11 points, sank both free throws to tie the contest at 60-60.Following another stand by the Eagles' defense, senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) scored with 34 seconds to play to put USI in front 62-60. Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri), who had eight points and 11 rebounds, then swatted away a potential game-tying layup by Missouri-St. Louis senior guard Kaitlynn Henning to preserve USI’s two-point lead.Jackson got a pair of desperation three-point attempts off in the final three seconds, but neither of them found the mark as USI hung on for the win.
First half
In a game that featured 13 ties and 16 lead changes, neither team could establish control of the game. USI had a 10-2 first-half run that put it up 28-13 less than four minutes into the second quarter, but the Tritons answered with a 9-2 run to take a 31-29 halftime advantage.
UMSL jumps in front
While the second half was a back-and-forth affair, the Tritons (7-6, 1-3 GLVC) were able to pull in front with a 10-2 run to turn a 53-50 deficit with just under six minutes to play into the 60-55 advantage. The Tritons were 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range during the run, while USI was 1-of-5 from the field.
Eagles finish with 7-0 run
USI outscored the Tritons, 7-0, throughout the final 2:12 of the game. UMSL was 0-for-2 from the field with a turnover, while USI was 2-of-2 from the field, 1-of-1 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.
USI beats the buzzer
Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) beat the buzzer in the first period after an offensive rebound. Guy, who looked somewhat surprised that time was still on the clock, turned around and put the ball through the net to send the Eagles into the second quarter trailing 16-15. Rowan got a steal and a layup at the buzzer at the end of the third period to pull the Eagles into a 45-45 tie.
Statistical leaders
Davidson had a team-high 13 points, including 11 in the second half, while Guy finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Eschweiler added three blocks to her eight points and 11 rebounds, while junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) finished with six points and five assists.Jackson had a game-high 23 points to lead the Tritons, while sophomore forward Alex LaPorta finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Up next
USI returns to the Physical Activities Center Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to host No. 24 Truman State University.
