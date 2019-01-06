USI Women’s Basketball Comes Back Late to Beat UMSL

ST. LOUIS, MO (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball overcame a late five-point deficit to earn a 62-60 Great Lakes Valley Conference road win over host University of Missouri-St. Louis Saturday afternoon.The Screaming Eagles (10-3, 3-0 GLVC) trailed 60-55 with 2:28 to play after Missouri-St. Louis senior guard Arielle Jackson drained a three-pointer.USI, however, quickly answered as senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) sank a three-pointer on the other end to cut the Tritons' lead to two with just over two minutes to play.A Davidson steal with 92 seconds to play led to a pair of free throw attempts by sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana), who was 3-of-4 from downtown. DeHart, who finished with 11 points, sank both free throws to tie the contest at 60-60.Following another stand by the Eagles' defense, senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) scored with 34 seconds to play to put USI in front 62-60. Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri), who had eight points and 11 rebounds, then swatted away a potential game-tying layup by Missouri-St. Louis senior guard Kaitlynn Henning to preserve USI’s two-point lead.Jackson got a pair of desperation three-point attempts off in the final three seconds, but neither of them found the mark as USI hung on for the win.