Thunderbolts Fall at Peoria

The Thunderbolts goal came in the second period, by Scott Donahue, assisted by Tyler Howe at the 17:06 mark. The period would be the best remembered, as the Bolts held even with Peoria in both shots and goals, as both found the back of the net once in the second. Braeden Ostepchuk came in to relieve Aaron Taylor in the first period and would stand tall with 34 saves on 37 shots.