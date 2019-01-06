Government shutdown could effect tax returns

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on January 29th, and while nothing has been delayed yet, the government shutdown is making things difficult. Paradise Tax owner Felicia Bowden explains.
“The problem is that they are low on staff. So you’re not going to get any questions answered, they are not processing any prior year returns, not processing any amended returns. They aren’t processing any refunds obviously because they are not accepting the returns yet,” said Bowden.
But Bowden says, if you have your W-2 form, you do not have to wait until January 29th to file to your taxes. Still, some are worried that if the shutdown lasts through tax season, they will not receive their refund.
“People who come in and are able to get an advance, they will still have the advantage of getting part of their refund anyway. But that is really going to be the only way anyone is going to get any money before mid-February and that is the best case scenario,” said Bowden.
On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence met with White House officials to try and make progress on ending the shutdown. Although nothing has been delayed yet, Bowden says her business is operating as usual.
“We can’t do anything about what the IRS is doing but we can sure do our part and that might make people feel a little bit better that they know they can still come in and talk to a professional and find out what is going on," said Bowden.
