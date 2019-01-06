Fantasy of Lights raises $160,000 for Easterseals

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The yearly Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has come to an end and volunteers filled Garvin Park on Saturday morning to help pack up all the lights.
Set up takes about five days, but it only takes a few hour to take everything down. The volunteers and Easterseals have it down to a science.
From Thanksgiving to New Years, Easterseals raised $160,000.
This will cover over 3,000 therapy sessions for local children and adults with disabilities.
“We have somebody out here every night turning the park on turning the park off. There’s a lot that goes into planning it, so definitely there’s a lot to be appreciated at the hard work. It’s all just volunteer work that goes into this to make it happen. Whenever you’re doing it for someone like Easterseals it’s all worth while,” said Adam Cook V.P. of NACA
This year was one of their best yet, and they can’t wait to get started on planning next years Fantasy of Lights.
They plan to have more LED lights and they may even be adding more displays.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.