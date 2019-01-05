Thunderbolts Fall to Quad City

The Thunderbolts travel to Peoria tomorrow to take on the Rivermen at 7:15pm CT. You can catch the action online on SPHL Live, and you can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, or on the Thunderbolts Official App, available on Google Play and the App Store. The Thunderbolts return home next Friday and Saturday night, hosting the Peoria Rivermen. Both games kick off at 7:15pm CT.