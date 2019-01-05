Sheriff’s office: Deputies tase man with survival knife

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had to tase a man or risk getting hurt with a survival knife with a 12-inch blade.
Chavon Farmer, 37, of Evansville, is charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of meth.
Authorities say Farmer sped away from an EPD officer who tried to pull him over in McCutchanville last night. Farmer had taken the license plate off of his car.
Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit, pulled him over, and tried to arrest him.
Farmer fought back and during the scuffle, deputies say Farmer tried to get the big knife out of his waistband. That’s when the deputy tased him and took him to jail.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.