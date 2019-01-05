Mild temperatures continue, rain returns Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Saturday across the Tri-State with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight, our skies will remain clear, and temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Sunday morning.
Much like today, Sunday will be unseasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s. However, clouds will start to move in on Sunday as a low pressure system slowly works its way toward our region from the west.
The rain from that system will arrive on Monday. Scattered showers are likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and it may also be rather breezy at times, but we do not expect any thunderstorms. Despite the rain, Monday will be even warmer than this weekend, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° thanks to a surge of warm air from the south-southwest.
The rain will move out Monday night, and Tuesday will be dry and mostly sunny. Tuesday still looks warmer than normal with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but our winds will shift during the day and start to wrap colder air into the Tri-State from the northwest.
Temperatures will drop to around 30° Tuesday night and will only reach into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday despite mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly recover, climbing back into the low to mid 40s by next weekend.
