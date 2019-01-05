Lady Aces Drop MVC Opener at So. Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL (WFIE) - Battling the Salukis in the first game of the conference season, the University of Evansville fell to SIU, 67-47, on Friday evening in Carbondale, Ill..Leading the Aces for the second-straight outing, senior Marley Miller finished with a team-high 16 points, scoring in double-figures for the third-straight game. Also finishing in double-figures for Evansville was fellow senior Kerri Gasper, who scored 10 points and gathered five rebounds. Recording a game-high 23 points, Nicole Martin paced the Salukis, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double with Makenzie Silvey (17 points), and Abby Brockmeyer (11 points).Opening the contest, the Salukis went on a 10-2 run that forced an Evansville timeout just 3:02 into the game. Trailing 20-9 with 3:20 left in the first quarter, the Aces trimmed their deficit to just seven at 22-15 before SIU increased its lead back to 10 at 25-15 after the period. The Aces responded in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run to get within five and force an SIU timeout. Much like the first quarter, the Salukis closed the quarter on a run, taking a 41-30 lead to the break. In the third quarter, SIU saw its lead reach 16 points, but the Aces closed back within 11 at 54-43 with 2:24 remaining in the third. Closing the period, SIU built its lead back to 14 heading into the fourth quarter. The Salukis closed out the contest, limiting Evansville to four fourth-quarter points, grabbing the 67-47 win.The Aces finish up the weekend with a contest at Missouri State at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in Springfield, Mo.