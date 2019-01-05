‘He could light up a room’: Young Marine remembers WWII veteran he befriended

CECIL, WI (WBAY/CNN) - A young Marine in Wisconsin owes a lot to a World War II veteran he befriended by happenstance.
Hunter Hamilton will help lead the Cecil, WI, community in saying goodbye to his old friend Reuben Schaetzel.
The two men were 70 years apart in age.
"It's been a tough week," said Pvt. Hamilton who dearly missed his friend. "He could light up a room, he was an amazing character."
Hamilton first met Schaetzel, who served as a tank driver in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army, last spring because he had to.
He remembers he was a little nervous.
In order to take his girlfriend Hannah to the prom, her family insisted Hamilton receive Schaetzel’s blessing.
Hannah’s family was close to Schaetzel.
"Just wanted to make a good impression,” Hamilton said. “I knew what he meant to the family.”
Schaetzel and Hamilton hit it off and they spent a lot of time together.
He serving as a role model, offering advice before Hamilton joined the Marines.
“Being the best person and the best service member I could be,” said Hamilton of the advice he received from Schaetzel. “It’s incredible that he’s got that work ethic, that drive, that he doesn’t have time to slow down. He’s just always pushing to get the next thing done.”
Schaetzel was very popular around town.
After his service, he spent more than 60 years selling cars.
One of the 17,000 cars he sold was purchased by Gen. Patton's grandson.
Three days after graduating from boot camp, Hamilton and Schaetzel spent Christmas Eve together in church.
It would be their final time together.
Schaetzel passed away the day after Christmas. He was 95.
Hamilton will dress in his Marines uniform and present the folded American flag to Schaetzel’s daughters at his funeral on Saturday.
"I think he'd like it, I think he's smiling up there looking at us doing it," Hamilton said. "He brought a lot of smiles to people's faces every day."
A final tribute to a man who impacted many.
Copyright 2019 WBAY via CNN. All rights reserved.