Florida man throws pizza at dad after finding out he helped deliver him at birth

PASCO COUNTY, FL: (Gray News) - A Florida man is in jail facing a charge for domestic battery.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA that Robert Houston became so enraged when he learned that his father helped deliver him at birth, he shoved pizza in his face.
Investigators don’t know why that news would set the 33-year-old suspect off. They said he held his father down in a chair and yelled at him.
"The victim began to flail around trying to get the defendant off him at which point the defendant went outside and awaited law enforcement," deputies told local media.
When law enforcement arrived, the suspect walked up to a deputy, turned around with his hands behind him and told him he knew he was going to jail.
Investigators found a slice of pizza on a chair. Cheese and sauce covered the area.
The father told deputies he went to walk his dogs and Houston was on the front porch waiting for a pizza delivery. When the dad got back, that’s when the chaos began.
Two other relatives corroborated the dad’s story.
Houston was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $150 bond.
