Child’s body exhumed, brought back to Hawesville without mother’s permission

HAWESVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - A mother in Georgia said her child’s body was exhumed without her permission by her ex-husband and brought back to Hawesville, Kentucky.
It all started on December 21 when we are told Steven Newton exhumed the body of his son, Wesley Newton, from his grave in Macon, Georgia.
When Carin Manusuthakis learned that her son's body had been exhumed from its grave, she said she could not believe it.
Her son, Wesley, had been buried in Macon for 27 years. He had passed away shortly after birth.
"Why would anyone do this? This child has been buried for 27 years, resting peacefully in a cemetery buried with other family members," said Carin.
Kentucky State Police tell us that the child's father had the body exhumed and picked it up from a funeral home on December 21 and brought to Hawesville where it was kept in the garage of local magistrate L.T. Newton, who is the child's grandfather.
"This is unchartered for us," said Corey King with KSP. "18 years of working in service work like this, I have never experienced a complaint or call like this."
Carin said she believes the permits to obtain the body may have been fraudulent. KSP and Bibb County, Georgia officials are investigating that claim.
"We are working very closely with our Georgia authorities to determine whether this permit is in error or if it is under fraud and that would change the entirety of this case," said King.
While authorities investigate, Carin told us she just wants her son's body back where it belongs.
“There was no reason to disturb him,” she said. “That is just terrible, you don’t do that!”
