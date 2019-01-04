Charlotte karate instructor stops attempted kidnapping when woman runs into studio

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman got more than he bargained for when he chased her into a karate studio in north Charlotte Thursday night.
The incident began around 8:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of Statesville Avenue when a woman walking down the street was approached by a man - identified as 46-year-old August Channing Williams - in a vehicle.
The woman told police she could tell something was wrong with Williams even before he tried to get her inside the vehicle.
The woman was able to break away from Williams and run to the Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo where a class, being taught by instructor Randall Ephraim, was in session. Williams reportedly followed the woman into the studio, but was stopped by Ephraim and his pupils - who were also already calling 911.
“She was scared to death,” Ephraim says. “She stated, he’s trying to get me. He’s trying to pull me in the truck.”
After a physical confrontation, Williams ran from the Karate studio and tried to hide behind some nearby buildings. However, police say, the karate class never lost sight of him and police were able to quickly locate him when they got to the scene.
“I was just doing what any responsible citizen in the community should do," Ephraim says.
After another brief struggle in which police say Williams attempted to destroy drug paraphernalia, he was taken into custody. Police took him to the hospital - due to fears he had ingested crack cocaine - before eventually taking him to jail.
He’s charged with assault on a female, attempted kidnapping, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault.
