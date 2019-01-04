Woman charged in deadly crash pleads guilty, stays free until sentencing

GIBSON CO, IN (WFIE) - The woman charged in a deadly Gibson County crash has pleaded guilty.
14 News first reported last month that Ashley Sanders’ trial had been canceled.
Sanders pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death with a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of driving too fast in conditions.
The sentencing is now up to a judge. That hearing has been set for Jan. 30.
Sanders will stay out of jail on bond until the hearing.
We’re told Sanders faces four to 24 years in prison.
Authorities say she was under the influence of meth and alcohol when she hit a car on Old Highway 41 back in September.
Trevor Watt and James Gasaway were killed.
