United Neighborhoods of Evansville has new app

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - People in Evansville have a new tool to improve their neighborhoods.
United Neighborhoods of Evansville now has an app to helps you identify the neighborhood association for your address.
It will give you the times and locations of upcoming meetings.
Those meetings are your chance to talk about crime and ways to prevent it, and any other issues that might come up in a neighborhood.
“You open up the app, and it shows you where you live and where the nearest neighborhood association is and you can go to the nearest meeting. Or if you want to start your own neighborhood association, you can link to everything that United Neighborhoods of Evansville does," said Association President Tom Littlepage.
