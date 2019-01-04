Three young children found dead in TX apartment; person of interest arrested

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A person of interest in the deaths of three young children is in custody.
Police said their bodies were found during a welfare check at an apartment complex in Texas City, TX, on Thursday.
Investigators believe the oldest child was five, and the youngest was an infant.
Officers also found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Officials said 27-year-old Junaid Hashim Mehmood, a person of interest in the case, was arrested late Thursday night on an unrelated warrant in Texas City.
Police said Mehmood was “incoherent” and yelling, and said, “I killed my family.”
The children’s cause of death has not been released yet.
