SWIRCA officials advise community on caregiver fraud, theft

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Experts say caregiver fraud and theft happens more often than you think.
Right now, we’re following the ongoing case of an Evansville woman, accused of stealing from an elderly client and using the money to buy things for herself instead of paying his rent.
Advocates at Southwest Indiana’s Regional Council on Aging told us fraud and financial abuse are all too common. What’s more concerning, they say many of the crimes are never reported.
SWIRCA’s Senior VP of Operations Michael Halling says he hadn’t heard of Kessinger, but says he isn’t surprised.
“I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s a shame. But, it’s something that exists,” Halling said.
Halling urges those who need caregivers to not hire independently, but go through agencies instead.
“When you’re going through agencies, make sure they’re licensed and bonded," Halling said. "That provides you some insurance, so if fraud does occur, you can be reimbursed.”
And, be aware, bonding doesn’t always assure that all of your stolen or missing items will be covered.
According to The American Caregiver Association, bonding companies typically issue up to $5,000 in protection.
If you report a theft, the bonding company only reimburses you once the crime has been validated in a court of law, all the way down to a conviction.
And as you can imagine, only a small percentage of caregiver thefts get this far in the legal system.
That's why, Halling says, it's important to make sure you report caregiver fraud or theft.
“Sometimes its kind of hidden...what they often try to do is develop relationships with people," Halling explained. "Actually they just flat out ask them for money. So their (adult) children come in and say, why aren’t these bills being paid? Well, I lent my caregiver $20, she said she’d pay me back, but often, that’s not the case.”
If you are a victim of a scam or financial fraud, don’t blame yourself. You aren’t alone.
You can call your local police department, or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP.
