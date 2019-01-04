Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a bright Thursday, rain returns to the weather lineup but without the severe weather threat. Steady rains especially during the afternoon as high temps only manage the mid-40’s. Efficient rainfall will squeeze out up to one inch of rain.
The first weekend of 2019 will be sunny and feature mild temperatures in the 50’s. On Sunday, slightly warmer as high temps near 60-degrees under mostly sunny skies. Rain returns Monday but mild temps remain in the upper 50’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.