Public invited to voice opinion on I-69 bridge

(WFIE) - The Ohio River Crossing group selected the central route in their plans for a new I-69 bridge in December.
This route crosses the Ohio River between Audubon State Park and Green River State Park.
There’s still time to voice your opinions or concerns. There will be meetings at Henderson Community College on January 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and at the Old National Events Plaza on January 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Although the route has been chosen, they will still be taking public comment regarding possible tolling of the bridges and whether or not they will be keeping one or both of the current twin bridges.
Representatives say they look forward to hearing what the public has to say.
