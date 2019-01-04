Police: Man runs from traffic stop, tries to hide in dog crate

Timothy Oliver (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | January 4, 2019 at 7:01 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 7:01 AM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing several charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

Henderson Police say they pulled over 46-year-old Timothy Oliver near Letcher and Oak Streets, but he ran from his car.

Officers say they found him hiding in a dog crate in a back yard on Letcher Street.

Police say Oliver had several warrants, including theft of $10,000 or more, wanton endangerment, fleeing police, DUI on a suspended licence, and theft of identity.

He’s now facing new charges of fleeing police and criminal trespass.

