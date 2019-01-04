Police: Cashier steals lottery tickets, wins nothing but theft charge

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - A Jasper woman is accused of violating gambling laws.
Police say 34-year-old Amy Biddle was working as the assistant manager of Circle A on Newton Street, when she took several lottery tickets.
They say she scratched them off, then used the winnings from the tickets to pay for them and buy more tickets.
Police say she took about $300 worth of tickets.
She’s charged with theft, and police say she also violated gambling laws because employees of Hoosier Lottery retailers are not allowed to buy tickets from their place of employment.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.