Police: Car stopped in intersection, driver found passed out

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he was found passed out behind the wheel.
Officers were called around 5:15 Thursday morning to Highway 41 and Washington Ave.
They say Derrik Hardin was asleep in his car in the middle of the intersection.
Police say his foot was on the brake, and it took several minutes of pounding on the window to wake him up.
They say a brandy bottle fell out of Hardin’s lap once they were finally able to get him out of the car.
Officers say say he was uneasy on his feat, had glassy eyes, and he thought is was around 7:00 p.m.
Police say Hardin failed all field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol level of .21, which is more than two and half times more than the legal limit.
