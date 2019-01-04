Newburgh Parks Board launches pool survey

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The Newburgh Community Pool has now been closed for a full year. The pool closed it’s doors last January.
Town Manager Christy Powell tells 14 News that the town has created an online survey that will ask the citizens what their interests and thoughts are regarding a new pool. That survey was approved by the parks board on Thursday’s meeting.
Since the pool closed, there has been a push from citizens to get the town to invest in a new pool, and they want to be able to hear what the citizens want and how they want it to be done. Throughout this whole process, Powell says one of the biggest barriers has been funding.
“A $200,000 pool in the1970s is now a $3,000,000 pool in 2019. So it is quite a lot of cost to bare, and maintaining as we go forward, we want to make sure that we build something that the public really wants and will come out and support," said Powell.
The town of Newburgh is asking not only residents of Newburgh, but people from all over Warrick County to participate in the survey.
