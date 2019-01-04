Neighborhood Watch: South East Side Neighborhood Association is growing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The South East Side Neighborhood Association is already one of the most active watch groups in the Tri-State.
Now, it's growing.
They met Thursday night to put the final touches on a boundary expansion ceremony set for Saturday.
Until now, the neighborhood was bound by Covert and Pollack on the north and south, and Boeke and Vann on the east and west.
Now the association is extending its western boundary to Weinbach. That means it's taking in two more churches, one more school, and 400 homes.
The Boundary expansion ceremony is Saturday afternoon at Fairlawn United Methodist Church.
Everyone is invited.
