H.S. Tennis team assistant accused of sending and receiving nude photos

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - A Dubois County man is accused of deceiving children into sending him nude photographs.
Court documents show Tyler Blessinger was an assistant with the tennis team at Forest Park Junior-Senior High School.
They say Blessinger would pretend to be a young girl through Facebook and text messaging, and trick students into sexting.
Investigators believe Blessinger received the photos and sent some as well. They say he appeared to target several students.
Blessinger is charged with Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor.
He’s now out of jail on bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.