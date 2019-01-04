Holiday Recycling Day held on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Holiday Recycling Day will be held this Saturday at the old west side Walmart on University Drive in Evansville.
They will accept recyclables from 8 a.m. until noon.
They will also accept newspaper, cardboard, aluminum cans, junk mail, magazines, and steel cans.
Styrofoam, plastic bags or glass containers will not be accepted.
The District will also take live Christmas trees, which will be mulched by Randy’s Tree Service. The mulch will be available to the public, but you have to bring your own container to take it home.
