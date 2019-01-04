GoFundMe for Trump’s border wall close to $19 million

(GRAY TV) - An attempt to crowdfund money for a proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico is nearing $19 million in 18 days.
The GoFundMe started by Brian Kolfage has raised $18,884,102 as of Friday morning.
Kolfage, a triple-amputee and Iraq war veteran, is asking for $1 billion.
His pitch has been a hit among some circles, with one anonymous donor giving $50,000. More than 300,000 people have donated to the cause.
“Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J. Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again,” Kolfage said on the GoFundMe page. “President Trump’s main campaign promise was to build the wall. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still.”
But the goal is still well short of the $5 billion Trump initially requested to build the wall.
A partial government shutdown enters day 14, as Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress and the president failed to reach a deal on a spending bill in December. Democrats, led by newly-shrined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, do not appear willing to give in to Trump’s wall demands after officially regaining the House majority Thursday.
“Sadly, there can be no real border security without the wall,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday.
Kolfage has promised to refund the money if the $1 billion goal is not met. Right Wing News, a Facebook page Kolfage administrated, was one of hundreds removed from the social media site last year.
Facebook said the pages broke rules against “spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior.”
