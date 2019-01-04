Girl got 50 Bunchems toys tangled in her hair, mother says

(Gray News) – One story out of Arkansas proves the importance of checking warning labels on toys.
A mother told Little Rock-based station KTHV that she spent hours extracting more than 50 toys called “Bunchems” from her 5-year-old daughter’s hair.
Bunchems, soft toy balls with hooks, were first launched in August 2015 – and it wasn’t long after the launch that customers started complaining about the toys getting tangled in hair.
Soon after receiving complaints, the manufacturer released an instructional video on how to get Bunchems untangled using products like conditioner and vegetable oil.
Jasmine Nikunen, the Arkansas mother, said she had to use 12 containers of coconut, vegetable and hair oil to get the toys out of her daughter Scarlett’s long hair.
“I thought we were never going to get them out," Nikunen said. "It took six hands, 12 and a half hours, to get them out."
Nikunen didn’t have to cut her daughter’s hair, but said “she lost a lot of it, like her scalp has thinned out now.”
The Bunchems box has a warning for customers to “keep away from hair” because the toys could become entangled.
But Nikunen told KTHV she hadn’t even heard of Bunchems before she dropped off Scarlett to play with a cousin last weekend.
“Collin, who is three, poured the whole bucket over her head, and she tried to shake them out, and they immediately started to matte up like dreadlocks,” Nikunen said.
After her ordeal, Nikunen is warning other parents whose kids have Bunchems to “keep them away from the hair."
