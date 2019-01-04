Eagles hold off late Maryville rally for seven-point win

Statistical leaders Guy scored 13 of her team-best 15 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, while Johnson scored 12 of her 14 points in the final 20 minutes of the game. Davidson also finished with 14 points, while DeHart added a career-high nine rebounds and four assist to her 13 points. Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) finished with eight points, while Rowan and sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois) each had seven points. Senior guard Stephanie Sherwood, a Newburgh, Indiana, native, paced the Saints with 20 points and eight rebounds.