Britney Spears cancels Vegas show after father almost died
Britney Spears (AP Photo)
January 4, 2019 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 12:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Britney Spears is taking an indefinite work hiatus after her father had a health scare.

Spears made the announcement on her Instagram Friday.

She was set to begin another Las Vegas show called Domination in February.

According to Spears' post, her father Jamie was hospitalized a few months ago and “almost died.”

She said her father made it through the ordeal, but is recovering slowly.

Spears said she is going to focus on her family, and told her fans to visit her website for information on ticket refunds.

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

