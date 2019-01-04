Britney Spears cancels Vegas show after father almost died

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Britney Spears is taking an indefinite work hiatus after her father had a health scare.
Spears made the announcement on her Instagram Friday.
She was set to begin another Las Vegas show called Domination in February.
According to Spears' post, her father Jamie was hospitalized a few months ago and “almost died.”
She said her father made it through the ordeal, but is recovering slowly.
Spears said she is going to focus on her family, and told her fans to visit her website for information on ticket refunds.
See her announcement here:
