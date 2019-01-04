Bicentennial tree mistakenly cut down

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Bicentennial tree in downtown Evansville is no more.
It was mistakenly cut down earlier this week by a contractor.
The building authority had been working on plans to widen Locust Street as well as add more parking. This would have involved removing the tree, however, the contractor removed the tree early and without the approval of city officials.
The tree was planted in 1976 on the grounds of the civic center to celebrate the nation's bicentennial.
City officials now say that once the renovations to Locus Street are finished, they will be planting a new tree. It should be in the ground by next spring.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.