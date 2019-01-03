Woman accused of stealing from elderly client set for court appearance

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are following the ongoing theft case of an Evansville woman accused of stealing from an elderly client.
Deborah Kessinger is due back in court again Thursday morning for that theft charge, but this is not the first case of this kind for the caretaker.
When we first started following Kessinger’s legal issues in 2017, she was facing five felony counts of fraud. She pled guilty to two of those counts.
In this new, active case, Kessinger is charged with one count of theft. This time, her charges are also stemming from her role as a hired caretaker. Once again, Kessinger is accused of using a client’s money to make purchases for herself.
Police say Kessinger was already on probation for her prior charges when a man with a seizure disorder hired her to help pay his bills because he’s confined to a wheelchair.
Investigators say, in June of 2017, River Walk Communities contacted that man, saying he hadn’t paid his rent in months because Kessinger had been using his money to buy things for herself instead. Kessinger’s charges for this ongoing case were filed in November.
At that time, the family member of the victim from Kessinger’s earlier fraud case told us she could see this coming. We talked with this relative in 2017.
She says she came to us with her concerns over Kessinger’s actions in the hopes of preventing future victims like the man in this new case. Kessinger has been out on bond since she was arrested in November.
At that time, we went to her house to hear her side of the story. It appeared someone was home, but no one answered the door.
Kate O’Rourke will be in court Thursday morning for Kessinger’s hearing on her pending theft case. We will bring you new information throughout the day on our mobile platforms and tonight during our shows.
