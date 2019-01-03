Victim in armed robbery drops charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say the victim in an armed robbery doesn’t want to press charges.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of E. Division by a man who said he was taken from his car, put into a home, and robbed by a man who implied he had a gun.
Several officers surrounded the home and Division Street was closed.
Police were able to get everyone out of the home and to EPD headquarters for questioning.
Later on, police say the victim told them he didn’t want to pursue the matter and signed a no prosecution form.
