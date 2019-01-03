Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office using new lab to solve crimes quickly

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN (WFIE) - A new laboratory at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office is giving deputies new ways to solve crimes and it’s already paying dividends.
The lab opened up a few years ago with input from detectives about what was necessary for them to solve cases more effectively.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says that the new lab is a much needed upgrade from the previous facility.
“Essentially we were operating out of a closet," said Wedding.
Now the department has the new technology and detective Andrew Lasher says it’s made a big difference.
“We have 5-10 new instruments we get to use including big shelf cabinets for drying, for super glue fuming, for finger printing, for latent prints, chemical development, and powder development, so it’s amazing," said Lasher.
Wedding says that prior to the new lab opening detectives would have to send evidence off to the state office, which could mean days or weeks before the results get back to the deputies.
“Time is pretty critical when you’re trying to solve a crime, and by having our own equipment here, we can collect the evidence, process it, and usually find a suspect based on our examination of the evidence," Wedding said.
The lab is already paying off, according to Wedding. Recently detectives were able to use a new chemical processing chamber to lift a finger print off a note found at USI. That finger print led authorities to arrest one man in connection to a series of disturbing notes sent to USI students and a burglary in 2014.
The Vanderburgh County Security center has taken a few strides to embrace new technology in the last number of years. The video court system and this new lab are just a few examples of what Wedding says is a must in law enforcement.
“As you sit still the world bypasses you, so we’re always looking at ways to make ourselves more efficient and to stay with the times that we live in.”
Wedding says he’d like to continue adding to the lab when money becomes available.
