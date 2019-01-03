Ticket prices slump for Alabama-Clemson national championship game

(Gray News) – Compared to a year ago, a seat for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship is a relative bargain.
On Vivid Seats, an online ticketing marketplace, the price of admission to Monday’s game between defending champs Alabama and Clemson at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, is averaging nearly $1,000 a seat.
That’s pricy, but still a far cry from last year’s title matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta. The 2018 all-SEC final, featuring a home state team, saw ticket prices skyrocket to more than $2,700 a seat.
For this year’s contest, there are plenty of “cheap seats” to be had. A quick look at Ticketmaster shows resale tickets going for as little as $112, plus fees.
But, if nosebleed seats aren’t your thing, tickets in the stadium’s VIP section are still available. How does $13,334 a piece sound?
Think of all the rewards points you’ll rack up.
Enthusiasm for the game seems to be with Clemson fans.
Maybe the Crimson Tide faithful are getting a bit bored after five national championships in nine years, with the chance to make it six out of the last 10.
The folks at Vivid Seats are tracking who’s buying the tickets for Monday’s game and the momentum is clearly with the Tigers.
The secondary-market seller projects the crowd will be about two-thirds Clemson.
Although college football national championship game is one of the more expensive sports tickets in the United States, it still falls well short of what folks pay to get into the Super Bowl.
For the last four seasons, the average price for the NFL’s title contest has surpassed the $4,000 mark. Last year, it fell just short of $5,000.
