Teacher uses Harry Potter to help teach math

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A teacher at Resurrection Catholic School is using her love of Harry Potter in the classroom.
Kelsey Hillenbrand has got some national attention for integrating math with the Harry Potter universe.
NPR talked with Hillenbrand recently about those lesson plans.
From teaching potions to Diagon Alley, she says students are having fun while picking up some new skills.
“Math is often a subject that can cause a lot of nervousness and stress for students, so for them to be able to come into my room and feel like they’re not at school for a few minutes, I think really helps out. Any time that I can share with the students who I am as a person, it gives them the opportunity to give me that same feedback,” said Hillenbrand.
Hillenbrand says her 8th graders will get to play Quidditch to solve system of equations in a few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.