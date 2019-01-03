Pastor tumbles on trampoline while trying to make analogy

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) - A pastor who took the tumble has now become a social media star.
Sunday service came with a twist at Jubilee Church in Boston this past weekend.
“I go to jump on the trampoline, and the trampoline slipped and I was in the air,”said Matthew Thompson, pastor of the church.
The video has more than 3 million views on social media.
“I had the trampoline and the hurdle, and I was doing this whole analogy about how sometimes we try to do things on our own and we run out of our own power and we need God,” Thompson said.
Ironically, Thompson ran out of power and ended up on the floor.
Thompson is taking it all in stride.
"I was a little groggy, a little tired, a little hurt. Thank God I have a hard head. When I saw the video, although it was hurtful because I hurt myself, I thought it was hilarious," he said.
His 18-year-old son pointed out that this mishap may have some unexpected results. He said the fail would garner his father more exposure on social media.
It appears to be working.
