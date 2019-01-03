On-duty Marine shot and killed on New Year’s Day identified; shooting being investigated as accident

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) – We now know the name of the Marine who was shot and killed in a barracks in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
The Marine Corps said 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia was killed by a possible accidental discharge while on duty in the early morning of New Year’s Day.
It’s under investigation as an accidental shooting, but even Kuznia’s mother, Markelle Kuznia, doesn’t know how it occurred.
"No, we haven't heard anything,” Kuznia said. “We don't know any details."
Riley Kuznia grew up near the Canadian border in northwest Minnesota.
His mother said he was a typical Minnesotan who loved to hike, fish and play hockey.
She said he dreamed of becoming a soldier since he was a child, and when he came of age he decided he would be a Marine.
"He said, ‘They’re going to challenge me. They’re the best. They’re the hardest branch of the government. They’re the Marines, they’re the Marines,’ and he said, ‘That’s what I want,’” Markelle Kuznia said.
An incident report released by D.C. police states that officers were called to the scene of the shooting and found that one of the people present “had been handling a firearm.”
Previous reports said officials don’t think the fatal shot was self-inflicted.
