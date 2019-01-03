Oakland City returns home with a win

Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, posting 23 points, while picking up three steals. Logan Worthington added 18 counters and seven rebounds, on 8-12 shooting. Tyler Toopes added 14 points, while picking up team highs in rebounds, with nine, assists, with seven, and blocked shots, with three. Bryant Nalley came off the bench to post eight counters and five assists, while blocking two shots.