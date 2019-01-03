Oakland City returns home with a win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a road loss against the University of Alabama-Huntsville dropped the Mighty Oaks to 5-5, the Oakland City University men's basketball team returned to the Johnson Center, looking to get back on track against the Bulldogs of Boyce College
After opening a 44-33 halftime advantage, the Oaks were able to cruise to an easy win, finishing with a score of 80-57.
Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, posting 23 points, while picking up three steals. Logan Worthington added 18 counters and seven rebounds, on 8-12 shooting. Tyler Toopes added 14 points, while picking up team highs in rebounds, with nine, assists, with seven, and blocked shots, with three. Bryant Nalley came off the bench to post eight counters and five assists, while blocking two shots.
Isaac Gibson and Tyler Nauert both scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, each going 4-9 from three point range. A.J. Caldwell added 10 counters, while Kevin Kirby chipped in with seven points and a game best 10 rebounds, while blocking two shots.
For the game, OCU shot 35-66 (53.0%) from the field, including 7-28 (25.0%) from beyond the arc. BC connected on 20-61 (32.8%) of their shot attempts, making 11-31 (35.5%) from three point range. The Oaks went 3-4 (75.0%) from the foul line, compared to 6-7 (85.7%) for the Bulldogs.
The Oaks handed out 25 assists, while committing eight turnovers, while the Bulldogs dished out 13 assists and turned the ball over 14 times. OCU held a 40-34 rebounding advantage, despite trailing on the offensive boards 12-10.
Scott's 23 point total moved him into sole possession of third on the OCU all-time scoring list, passing both Brian Wahl (1980-84) and Larry Harris (1967-71) in tonight's game.
The Mighty Oaks will be back in action, in the Johnson Center, on Saturday, January 5, when they host the Phantoms of East-West University, out of Chicago, Illinois. Game time is scheduled for 3:00 pm.
Courtesy: OCU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.